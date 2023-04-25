Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club News

STOUTSVILLE — When the Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club met April 17 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Stoutsville, Secretary Claire Bradbury called the meeting to order, 4-H Member Haley Smith led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Abagail Daniels led the 4-H pledge. Roll call was answered by “favorite vacation spot”.
Old business began with a reminder to Market Livestock members that Quality Assurance is required by May 1 with their certificate submitted to the Extension office. The club has two more members to complete. Club shirts were ordered after the meeting.
Advisor Lisa Hedrick announced that the Farm Bureau will have t-shirts for all members at the Fair this year. If the members t-shirt size has changed since signing up at the beginning of the year, to see her by the end of the meeting.
Also, Hedrick announced that the members will make dog toys to donate to the Pickaway County Dog Shelter at the June 5 meeting. Members will need to bring old t-shirts cut into stripes as the supplies. The flags at local cemeteries will possibly be done the same day as the Club Tour.
Tour Committee Advisor Lizzy Snyder announced she has a message out to A&R Farm to work on a date. The date will be determined and announced at a later meeting. Booth Committee Advisor Rachel Patrick is asking for each member to provide a picture frame and picture for each of their projects. Also looking for donations on old cameras and film.
New business included the cake decorating project member Claire Bradbury talking about the workshops given by Advisor Marsha Few. The Extension Office emailed on April 4 with important dates coming up including the Getting Project Ready Clinic on May 31st at the Ross County Service Center. Registration is required.
After the meeting, demonstrations were given. Jason Bradbury - Eating the Rainbow, Paxton Turner - Different types of wood, Abigail Daniels & Hailey Kronk - How to make good quality friends, Lillian Skidmore - Fibers and Fabrics, Genevieve Hamman - Different types of Veterinarians, CJ Rodgers - Sewing Kit, Colton Suchy - How to hold a snake, Christina Atwood - Perfect Pals, Haley Smith - Trail Mix, Kenneth Kronk - How to grow a watermelon.
Advisor Few and the Cloverbuds made peanut butter and oat balls to share with their families.
Snacks were provided by Hedrick.
Olivia Snyder motioned to adjourn the meeting, with Lillian Skidmore second that motion.
In other Buttons and Bowls news, when the club met April 3 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Treasurer Lilly Moyer called the meeting to order, 4-H Member Jason Bradbury led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Rylee Nicholson led the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was answered by “favorite school subject”.
Old business began with Hedrick handing out the new Rabbit Project Books. Market Livestock members were reminded that Quality Assurance is required by May 1st with their certificate submitted to the Extension office. The club has set a deadline to have it completed by April 15. Advisors are passing out $5 Dairy Queen Gift Cards to members that complete by the April 3 meeting.
Members Haley Smith, Christina Atwood, and Alyvia Wagner attended the Pickaway County Quality Assurance training on March 29. They shared with the members their favorite part of the training. An order form was passed around for members to order Club shirts if needed.
Hedrick went through the donations ideas. Members voted to make dog toys to donate to the Pickaway County Dog Shelter, and to place flags at local cemeteries.
Tour Committee Advisor Lizzy Snyder provided information on the tour ideas from the committee members. The club then voted and majority vote is to tour the A&R Farm. The date will be determined and announced at a later meeting. Booth Committee Advisor Rachel Patrick is asking for each member to provide a picture frame and picture for each of their projects. Also looking for donations on old cameras and film.
Rylee Nicholson motioned to adjourn the meeting, with Christina Atwood second that motion.
After the meeting, demonstrations were given. Rachel Peters - Alpacas, Lily Moyer - Ducks, Olivia Snyder - Photography, Ava Moyer - Chicken Showmanship, Aiden - Toolbox supplies, Rylee Nicholson - Scrapbooking, Claire Bradbury - Line Dancing.
Advisor Patrick and the Cloverbuds learned about chickens and how they hatch.
Snacks were provided by Advisor Rachel Patrick and family.
Club's next meeting is at 7 p.m. May 1 at the church.
Submitted by Buttons and Bowls 4-H Correspondent Aiden Snyder. Thanks Aiden!