Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club News

STOUTSVILLE — When the Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club met April 17 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Stoutsville, Secretary Claire Bradbury called the meeting to order, 4-H Member Haley Smith led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Abagail Daniels led the 4-H pledge. Roll call was answered by “favorite vacation spot”.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments