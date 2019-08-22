Aug. 16-31

Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 26, 7 p.m.

Pickaway County Community Action, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., 469 E. Ohio St., bottom meeting room

Teays Valley Board of Education, Aug. 26, 6:30 p.m., High School Community Room

September 1-15

Monroe Township Zoning Board, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. Monroe Township Building

Pickaway Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville

Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Darby Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., township hall

Jackson Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Touched by Cancer, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Circleville High School Alumni Association, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., high school alumni room

Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library

Circleville Park Commission, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. city council chambers.

Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., city council chambers

Madison Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at the Township House.

Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300

Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Pickaway County Airport Authority, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road

Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor

Washington Township Zoning Commission, Sept. 9, 2019, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.

Saltcreek Township Trustees, Sept. 10, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road

Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Sept. 11, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville

September 16-30

Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Pickaway County General Health District, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor

Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Sept. 17, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor

Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road

Touched by Cancer, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Pickaway County Board of Elections, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., monthly meeting, 141 W. Main St., Suite 800

Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

October 1-15

Circleville Township Trustees, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Monroe Township Zoning Board, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., Monroe Township Building

Darby Township Trustees, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., township hall

Pickaway Township Trustees, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville

Saltcreek Township Trustees, Oct. 1, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road

Touched by Cancer, Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Circleville High School Alumni Association, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., high school alumni room

Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville

Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300

Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library

Jackson Township Trustees, Oct. 7, p.m.

Madison Township Trustees, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Township House.

Monroe Township Trustees, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Southwest Pickaway Fire District, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., monthly meeting, 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville

Roundtown UFO Society, Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Pickaway County Library, North Court Street

Deercreek Township Trustees, Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments