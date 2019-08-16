August 16-31
Circleville City Schools Board of Education, Aug. 16, 7:45 a.m., special meeting, Circleville City Schools, District Office Alumni Room, 388 Clark Drive, Circleville
Monroe Township Trustees, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Circleville Township Trustees, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Logan Elm Board of Education, Aug. 19, 4 p.m., special meeting, at district office
Walnut Township Trustees, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., regular meeting, 16017 Winchester Road
Westfall Local Schools Board of Education, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m., regular meeting, Elementary School Cafetorium, 9391 SR 56 West, Williamsport,
Pickaway County General Health District, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Aug. 20, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road
Touched by Cancer, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville
Washington Township, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., rezoning request, parcel N31-0-001-00-392-01, Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road
Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 26, 7 p.m.
September 1-15
Pickaway Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville
Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Darby Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., township hall
Jackson Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Touched by Cancer, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville
Circleville High School Alumni Association, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., high school alumni room
Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library
Madison Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at the Township House.
Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300
Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Pickaway County Airport Authority, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road
Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor
Washington Township Zoning Commission, Sept. 9, 2019, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.
Saltcreek Township Trustees, Sept. 10, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road
Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Sept. 11, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville
September 16-30
Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Pickaway County General Health District, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Sept. 17, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road