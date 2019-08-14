August 1-15
Pickaway County Commissioners, Aug. 13, 9 a.m./2 p.m./3 p.m., regular meeting
Circleville Township Trustees, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., special meeting to review possible zoning resolution changes, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Aug. 14, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville
Northern Pickaway County Joint Economic Development District and the Madison Township Joint Economic Development District Board of Trustees, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m., regular meeting, Norfolk Southern Corp. Conference Room, 3329 Thoroughbred Drive, Lockbourne, Ohio
Pickaway County Board of Elections, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. meeting to certify candidates to the November 5, 2019 ballot and to conduct regular business.
Washington Township Trustees, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, at the Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road
Pickaway Township Trustees, Aug. 15, 8 a.m. special meeting, Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road Circleville,
August 16-31
Monroe Township Trustees, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Circleville Township Trustees, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Pickaway County General Health District, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Aug. 20, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road
Touched by Cancer, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville
Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 26, 7 p.m.