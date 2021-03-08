CANTON, New York — Keely Snode, from Canal Winchester, has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University's Dean's List for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.
Snode is a member of the Class of 2024. Snode attended Canal Winchester High School.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
