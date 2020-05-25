BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its President's List honorees for the spring 2020 semester.
Those honored include Hannah Arnold, Sarah Keefe and Garrott Kennedy, of Ashville.
Those named from Canal Winchester include Hadi Bah, Thomas Bruning, Elijah Danilecs, Tyler Miracle, Romel Moore, Theresa O'Deens, Haylee Perry, Elyse Richter, Allie Saulnier, Nate Vance, Steven Vance, Alyssa Watson and Ashley Zapparato.
Olivia Forcum, Kayleigh Noecker, Amanda Stevens and Kassi Wolfe, of Circleville, have been named.
Ethan Ho, of Commercial Point, was named.
Those honored from Groveport include Caroline Cramblit, Amelia Dillman, Hailey Perdue, Emilee Shinoskie, Matthew Tyler and Tessa Warren.
Emily Osborne, of Laurelville, and Breeanna Marion, of Mount Sterling, were named.
Kayce Martin, Macy Mills and Kama Neff, all of Orient, were named.
Trinity Langbein, of South Bloomfield, was honored as well.
Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President's List, Provost's List, and Dean's List. The President's List indicates the highest level of academic distinction.
To be named to the President's List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.