BEXLEY — Capital University honored nearly 90 students for excellence in academic achievement, service, and leadership during their spring semester 2020. The awards, annually given at Honors Convocation, were presented to students at the end of the academic year.
Ashley Swank, of Circleville, was awarded the Armin Langholz Award for outstanding student achievement in radio, television or public relations.
Heather Barr, of Williamsport, was awarded the Dr. and Mrs. Carl Ackermann Alumni Prize, recognizing the outstanding senior student who has participated in co-curricular activities and is entitled to the highest honors in scholarship, The Charloette S. Kuchlewski Award, and the Outstanding Senior Student Leader Award for outstanding leadership and service to Capital University students.
Caroline Crambilt, of Groveport, was awarded the James L. and E. Marlene Bruning Award for undergraduate research.
Matthew Tyler, of Groveport, was awarded the James L. and E. Marlene Bruning Award for undergraduate research.
Emily Eaton, of Canal Winchester, was awarded the Nellie Patrick Schoonover Award for outstanding proficiency in psychology.
Karen Maqueda Jaime, of Ashville, was awarded the To Wong Pue Har Teacher Education Award for the outstanding senior in early/middle childhood education with an interest in cultural diversity.