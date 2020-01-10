BEXLEY — Capital University announces its President’s List honorees for the fall 2019 semester.

Heather Barr of Williamsport

Hannah Carter of Canal Winchester

Elijah Danilecs of Canal Winchester

Amelia Dillman of Groveport

Emily Eaton of Canal Winchester

Chris Haile of Canal Winchester

Carla Hedges of Mount Sterling

Sarah Keefe of Ashville

Trinity Langbein of South Bloomfield

Alicia Logue of Canal Winchester

Macy Mills of Orient

Kama Neff of Orient

Kayleigh Noecker of Circleville

Emily Osborne of Laurelville

Sierra Parker of Portsmouth

Hailey Perdue of Groveport

Jackie Richardson of Circleville

Gracie Rowe of Orient

Allie Saulnier of Canal Winchester

Ashley Swank of Circleville

Brandilyn Szpila of Orient

Matthew Tyler of Groveport

Steven Vance of Canal Winchester

Tessa Warren of Groveport

Jordan Willis of Portsmouth

Kassi Wolfe of Circleville

Gabby Yates of Orient

Ashley Zapparato of Canal Winchester

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

