BEXLEY — Capital University announces its President’s List honorees for the fall 2019 semester.
Heather Barr of Williamsport
Hannah Carter of Canal Winchester
Elijah Danilecs of Canal Winchester
Amelia Dillman of Groveport
Emily Eaton of Canal Winchester
Chris Haile of Canal Winchester
Carla Hedges of Mount Sterling
Sarah Keefe of Ashville
Trinity Langbein of South Bloomfield
Alicia Logue of Canal Winchester
Macy Mills of Orient
Kama Neff of Orient
Kayleigh Noecker of Circleville
Emily Osborne of Laurelville
Sierra Parker of Portsmouth
Hailey Perdue of Groveport
Jackie Richardson of Circleville
Gracie Rowe of Orient
Allie Saulnier of Canal Winchester
Ashley Swank of Circleville
Brandilyn Szpila of Orient
Matthew Tyler of Groveport
Steven Vance of Canal Winchester
Tessa Warren of Groveport
Jordan Willis of Portsmouth
Kassi Wolfe of Circleville
Gabby Yates of Orient
Ashley Zapparato of Canal Winchester
Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.