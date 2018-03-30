BEXLEY — Capital University has announced its Provost’s List honorees for the fall 2017 semester.
- Jerrod Estell of Amanda
- Karen Paulina Maqueda Jaime of Ashville
- Jessica Litz of Circleville
- Regan Stonerock of Circleville
- Becca DeLong of South Bloomfield
To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70.
Located in the Columbus neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school.