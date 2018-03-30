BEXLEY — Capital University has announced its Provost’s List honorees for the fall 2017 semester.

  • Jerrod Estell of Amanda
  • Karen Paulina Maqueda Jaime of Ashville
  • Jessica Litz of Circleville
  • Regan Stonerock of Circleville
  • Becca DeLong of South Bloomfield

To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.70.

Located in the Columbus neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school.

