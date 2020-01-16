CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently released the fall 2019 Dean’s Honor List. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
The following local students were named to Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List for the 2019 fall semester: from Orient, Shawn Scarberry and Collin Crego; from Circleville, McKenzie Henry; from Canal Winchester, Alana Miller and Alicea Coyan; from Amanda, Riley Landrum and Grant Dupler; from Groveport, Rachel Nelson; and from Mt. Sterling, Jenna Lawless.
