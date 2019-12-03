Marian and Zach Hallum

CIRCLEVILLE — Marian and Zach Hallum of Circleville, are to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Dec. 8.

The wife is retired from being a homemaker, and her hisband is a retired NASA Lewis Research Center worker.

They are parents to Zach and Cindy Hallum, Jr., of Culpepper, Virginia; Don and Julie Hallum, of Cleveland; Randy and Cheryl Hallum, of Richland, Washington; Robin and Doug Hammesfahr, of Grapevine, Texas; Diane and Steve Dreizen, of Cleveland; Deana and Richard Fate of North Augusta, South Carolina; Gary and Lisa Hallum, of Columbus; and Judy Hallum, the parent, and Jim Dignum, of Adams, Massachusetts.

They have 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The celebration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Circleville Presbyterian Church, 134 Mound Street.

The Hallum family hosts and invites friends, family, church family and Berger Hospital family to their occasion.

