CIRCLEVILLE — Ted and Norma Mogan of of Circleville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 11.
The couple was married in St. Joseph’s Church by Father McNaulty on Oct. 11, 1969.
Norma worked at the Beverly Dress Shop in Circleville and retired from National Glove in Mt. Sterling.
Ted retired from Versa Corporation in Mt. Sterling after 27 years of service.
Their favorite times are the ones spent with family.
Their love for dancing has continued more than 50 years and they would dance anytime they could find a dance to go to.