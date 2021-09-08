GROVE CITY — After the year we’ve had, life needs an adventure. Shake off the dust and adventure-on in Grove City this fall. With all of the adventures in store, be sure to make it a weekend excursion and find the perfect room at one of 18 Grove City hotels.
Your first adventure should start by celebrating the quintessential icon for fall — the pumpkin. Savor the sights, scents and flavors of all things pumpkin along the annual Grove City Pumpkin Trek! This three-month-long citywide celebration of pumpkin is easy to enjoy.
Print out or pick up a “Trek Guide” at any participating businesses, including the visitor center and resident shop, Grove City Guide + Gear (hours are currently limited, please call for hours and availability).
Next, make a pumpkin-related purchase at any participating business and earn a sticker or stamp. Patronize 60 percent of the businesses on the trek guide and return to the visitor center to redeem it for a special, limited-edition tee.
From festive home décor to tasting pumpkin donuts or beer, candle-pouring to coffee sipping, the Pumpkin Trek has many stops so that you can make the most of pumpkin season!
Play with friends and scope out the largest paintball castle in the Midwest, Valken Village, located at LVL UP Sports paintball park. A completely original concept, LVL UP’s first castle is gigantic, multi-level and can be played in dozens of different ways. Experience it for yourself to appreciate the size and playability of New World Kingdom inside of Valken Village.
Sprinkled around the kingdom are several custom-made structures that make this map one that you can’t leave without trying. Scaling the 100-foot walls is sure to give you a vantage point to “level up” your game.
Want to gain a different perspective? Scioto Grove Metro Park’s designated drone field means you can soar among the scenic autumn foliage. Scioto Grove also offers the REI River Trail — a 1.8-mile-long urban backpacking trail perfect for beginners to the backpacking scene or anyone who wants a quick overnight under the stars.
There are multiple tent pads along the way — so you can enjoy nature a little longer by pitching your tent and camping out. For additional information and to make a reservation, visit metroparks.net. Backpacking starts mid-April and is available every weekend (Friday and Saturday nights), through to the end of October.
Another picture-perfect spot to enjoy fall is along the water. You can launch your canoe or kayak from two different sites in Scioto Grove Metro Park to enjoy the Scioto River. Venture to Trapper John’s Canoe Livery (where you can bring your own or rent your watercraft) to explore the Little and Big Darby Creeks, both National Scenic Rivers. Select any five self-guided trips of varying lengths and let the water carry you onto your adventure.
If you prefer your adventure a little more cheesy, make your way to Grove City to enjoy the Pizza Trek. Similar to the Pumpkin Trek, the Pizza Trek means eating a feast of pizza to earn a free Pizza Trek tee. With Grove City’s abundance of delicious pizza, pizza night never tasted so good! Find all the “knead” to know details at visitgrovecityoh.com/pizza.
So, start exploring and adventure on in Grove City.