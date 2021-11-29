CIRCLEVILLE — A new community event will celebrate the season in downtown Circleville. Christmas in Pumpkin Park invites local residents and visitors to experience a full day of fun.
The event will bring back old favorites, such as the Santa House and tree-lighting ceremony. New features include a Christmas vendor village, Santa’s barnyard petting zoo and kid’s crafts and activities.
A full line-up of music and entertainment will perform on Pumpkin Park Stage. A variety of community chorus groups and dancers will perform every hour on the hour. Attendees can warm up with cocoa and holiday cookies with Santa.
“The entire community united to make the event a realty,” said Chamber Director Ivory Harlow. Rhoads Garden Center will donate a tree and Elsea Incorporated will provide the Santa House. The Downtown Business Alliance is doing the decorating and Uptown Circleville will provide volunteer support. The Pickaway County Community Foundation is sponsoring cocoa and cookies and the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities will facilitate kids’ activities.
The Circleville Pumpkin Show, Inc. granted use of Pumpkin Park, stage and infrastructure. “Pumpkin Show volunteers didn’t take a moment to rest before signing on to help with the Christmas event,” Harlow shared.
“The number of individuals and organizations involved in conceptualizing, planning and executing Christmas in Pumpkin Park is too vast to mention! The spirit of community is my favorite thing about Pickaway County.”
Christmas in Pumpkin Park kicks off at 1 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. The event is free with a perishable food donation for Community Cupboards.
The Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors for the event. Email chamber@pickaway.com or call the chamber at 740-474-4923 for sponsor information.
Vendors and entertainers can email chamber@pickaway.com for opportunities.
The Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce mission is to support, promote and advocate for business by creating value for members. Learn more at www.pickawaychamber.com.