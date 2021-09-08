CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Community Action Organization announces sponsorship of the USDAfunded CACFP.
Ashville Neighborhood Center (97 Miller Avenue, Ashville 43103), Circleville Elementary Classroom (440 Nicholas Drive, Circleville 43113), Corwin Street Center (145 East Corwin Street, Circleville 43113), Ohio Street Center (465 East Ohio Street, Circleville 43113), Westfall Elementary Classroom (9391 state Route 56, Williamsport 43164).
In accordance with Federal Civil Rights Law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits.
Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.
To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
The following Income Eligibility Guidelines for free and reduced price meals are effective.
Free — 130 percent
• Household size of one: Annual — $16,744; Monthly — $1,396; Twice per month — $698; Every two weeks — $644; Weekly — $322
• Household size of two: Annual — $22,646; Monthly — $1,888; Twice per month — $944; Every two weeks — $871; Weekly — $436
• Household size of three: Annual — $28,548; Monthly — $2,379; Twice per month — $1,190; Every two weeks — $1,098; Weekly — $549
• Household size of four: Annual — $34,450; Monthly — $2,871; Twice per month — $1,436; Every two weeks — $1,325; Weekly — $663
• Household size of five: Annual — $40,352; Monthly — $3,363; Twice per month — $1,682; Every two weeks — $1,552; Weekly — $776
• Household size of six: Annual — $46,254; Monthly — $3,855; Twice per month — $1,928; Every two weeks — $1,779; Weekly — $890
• Household size of seven: Annual — $52,156; Monthly — $4,347; Twice per month — $2,174; Every two weeks — $2,006; Weekly — $1,003
• Household size of eight: Annual — $58,058; Monthly — $4,839; Twice per month — $2,420; Every two weeks — $2,233; Weekly — $1,117
• For each additional family member add: Annual — +$5,902; Monthly — +$492; Twice per month — +$246; Every two weeks — +$227; Weekly — +$114
Reduced — 185 percent
• Household size of one: Annual — $26,828; Monthly — $1,986; Twice per month — $993; Every two weeks — $917; Weekly — $459
• Household size of two: Annual — $32,227; Monthly — $2,686; Twice per month — $1,343; Every two weeks — $1,240; Weekly — $620
• Household size of three: Annual — $40,626; Monthly — $3,386; Twice per month — $1,693; Every two weeks — $1,563; Weekly — $782
• Household size of four: Annual — $49,025; Monthly — $4,086; Twice per month — $2,043; Every two weeks — $1,886; Weekly — $943
• Household size of five: Annual — $57,424; Monthly — $4,786; Twice per month — $2,393; Every two weeks — $2,209; Weekly — $1,105
• Household size of six: Annual — $65,823; Monthly — $5,486; Twice per month — $2,743; Every two weeks — $2,532; Weekly — $1,266
• Household size of seven: Annual — $74,222; Monthly — $6,186; Twice per month — $3,093; Every two weeks — $2,855; Weekly — $1,428
• Household size of eight: Annual — $82,621; Monthly — $6,886; Twice per month — $3,443; Every two weeks — $3,178; Weekly — $1,589
• For each additional family member add: Annual — +$8,399; Monthly — +$700; Twice per month — +$350; Every two weeks — +$342; Weekly — +$162