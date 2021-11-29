STERLING, Ill. — Chillicothe resident Ben Davis Jr.’s beard, and his talent, helped him rise to the top of the facial hair heap when public votes earned him second place and $10,000 in the annual ‘Most Talented Beard in America’ contest.
Hosted by men’s grooming leader Wahl, the goal of the contest is to shine a spotlight on entertainers and achievers who make the world a better, or ‘bearder,’ place to live.
In his video entry, Davis sings a down-home original song and showcases his talent as an acoustic guitar player. He’s been a musician for most his life and was working as a full-time performer before the pandemic.
About the ‘Most Talented Beard in America’ Contest
Wahl knows there’s a wealth of whiskered talent out there, so this past July, the company launched a search for furry phenoms. Hundreds of hairy hopefuls submitted videos of their talents, 10 finalists were chosen and public votes determined the top three winners. First place scored a $20,000 prize, second place got a hefty $10,000 and third place walked away with $5,000.
Davis’ newly earned beard bragging rights will have a lasting effect. “The pandemic was very unforgiving as far as my music career goes,” explained Davis.
“I lost everything I had gained and had to go back to working a day job. With this money I plan to move to Nashville and take the next step forward in my songwriting career.”
According to Davis, his win is a testament to the amazing support of friends, family and fans who voted for him. He also says he’s in good company with the other winners, who also garnered impressive support:
First-place winner Ben Tajnai, from Milwaukee, has graced thousands with his angelic voice, most notably singing the National Anthem for the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s been said he was the team’s lucky charm during the 2021 NBA Finals, and fans repaid him in a big way by helping him bring home his own big championship win — and $20,000.
Third-place winner Collin Smith, from Omaha, Neb, is a multi-talented marvel whose skills include smooth guitar playing, skateboarding, standing backflips and fire juggling. He takes home $5,000 and plans to use it to support his many ongoing pursuits as an artist.
For more information about the ‘Most Talented Beard in America’ contest, or for facial hair tips and tools, visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.