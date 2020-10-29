CHILLICOTHE— The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) employs more than 1,000 Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) vocational rehabilitation counselors, managers and peer support specialists who provide services to more than 63,000 Veterans each year within the VA healthcare system.
VA’s CWT services are integrated with clinical care to assist Veterans with mental health or physical health challenges, including serious mental illness, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, polytrauma and traumatic brain injury, substance use disorder, homelessness, and other psychological issues that may interfere with them securing gainful employment. Supporting Veterans’ efforts to gain meaningful work benefits Veterans, our communities and our nation. CWT services are recovery-oriented and focused on each Veteran’s strengths, skills, abilities, needs, goals, and preferences. CWT services include building job skills, assistance to secure and maintain meaningful employment regardless of the Veterans’ disability, diagnosis, symptoms, work history, legal background, or cognitive impairment. Veterans are placed in work assignments or competitive employment within VA and throughout the community with partnerships between CWT teams and employers.
CWT programs are located at all VA medical facilities and aim to provide evidence-based and evidence-informed vocational rehabilitation services to Veterans while developing partnerships with local, regional and national businesses, industry and government agencies that provide Veteran candidates for employment.
Learn more at https://www.va.gov/health/cwt or contact Chillicothe VA at 740-773-1141, extension 6670, for information on the local CWT program.
Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.