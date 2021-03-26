CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is the provider of choice for so many veterans in the Southeastern Ohio region. It’s a distinction worked to maintain by using advanced technology, and by having top providers and staff who deliver the very best care with wait times far shorter than what non-veterans see in the private sector.
As it is run as a full hospital, offering a wide array of services and specialties, as well as six community clinics, there is so much more occurring behind the scenes. The Chillicothe VA is regularly preparing for disasters.
They train for natural disasters and other crisis situations. The training includes transporting staff and equipment, and working with community partners at the local, regional and national level. As they cross over the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to see the impact of their training.
They've had medical personnel and staff deploy all over the country to hotspots to assist with the pandemic as part of VA’s Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel System (DEMPS) and the Fourth Mission responsibility to back up the national health care system. During the past year, Chillicothe staff supported COVID deployments to long-term care facilities and state veterans' homes in Hawaii, Maryland, Missouri and New Jersey.
They also supported other VA facilities located in Louisiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. In August and September, staff deployed to Lake Charles, Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Laura recovery operations. The widespread devastation brought to the region by this powerful category four hurricane during a worldwide pandemic provided an unprecedented challenge to everyone on the ground.
In December 2020, the Chillicothe VA began a rapid deployment of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to high-risk veterans enrolled in VA healthcare utilizing the VA’s vaccination plan. With an efficient plan and dedicated staff, more than 13,200 doses have been administered to veterans and VA staff to date.
Over the past year, VA staff have continued to provide exceptional healthcare to area veterans. As part of an online survey, VA Signals, veterans are asked specifically, “I trust the Chillicothe VAMC for my healthcare needs.”
For fiscal year 2021 to date (Oct. 1 – now), the Chillicothe VA veterans rate their trust of the medical center at 93.0 percent; this is 3.1 percent above the national average for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities and 19th in the nation out of 140 facilities.
Enrolled veterans can schedule a vaccination appointment by contacting the Chillicothe VA at 740-773-1141, extension 5575, or one of the following VA Clinics.
Veterans who have received a vaccination outside of the VA can also call extension 5575 to include in their medical record.
Athens: 740-592-7220
Cambridge: 740-432-1963
Lancaster: 740-653-6145
Marietta: 740-568-0412
Portsmouth: 740-353-3236
Wilmington: 937-382-3949
The nearly 1,450 employees of the Chillicothe VA are proud to serve veterans of Southeastern Ohio. They know they have earned the very best and are humbled to provide the care they deserve.
In order to receive VA health care, veterans must enroll and meet certain eligibility requirements under current law, which may include income limits. Veterans not enrolled in the VA health care system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.
Veterans can get the latest information and sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage (www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed) or contact your VA healthcare team.
For more information about the Chillicothe VA, visit the webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe), follow on Facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and twitter (@chillicothevamc).