CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe VA Medical Center Director Dr. Kathy Berger announced that the Chillicothe VA underwent a Long-Term Care Institute (LTCI) survey during the week of Nov. 15–19, 2021.
The LTCI reviewed processes, policies and staffing, as well as the overall care provided to the veterans who reside in the Community Living Centers (CLC). This is a rigorous review which involves document evaluation, as well as visual inspection and observation of actual care rendered to veterans.
This survey resulted in the recognition of high-quality care being provided, with only some minor recommendations. The LTCI is recommending the Chillicothe CLC COVID Safety Plan as a VA nationwide best practice. The CLC staff and those staff that provide ancillary support to the CLCs have worked extraordinarily hard to make this our best survey in the past five years.
Dr. Berger expressed gratitude for the staff's commitment and hard work to achieve these survey results. "On behalf of the veterans we serve at VA Chillicothe, we offer our most sincere thanks to our staff," said Dr. Berger.
Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register, or call 740-772-7170 with questions.
