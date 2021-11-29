CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe VA Medical Center received its annual All Employee Survey (AES) scores and was pleased to see improvements in several areas.
The medical center is part of the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 10, which includes facilities in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. The Chillicothe VA is ranked first in the VISN for AES data sharing and data use, second in the VISN for employee engagement and tied for third in the VISN for Best Places to Work.
The All Employee Survey is an anonymous annual survey in which all employees are invited to participate across the entire VA system. Medical Center Director Dr. Kathy Berger expressed the importance of hearing the voices of the employees and how the facility uses their feedback to drive change.
For example, the previous year’s survey indicated that communication was the number-one area of concern. Over the past year, facility leadership implemented several initiatives to improve communication across the organization. The facility also stood up a newly invigorated Employee Engagement Committee to enhance the employee experience at the Chillicothe VA.
The director also emphasized that employees are a very valuable asset and maintaining an engaged workforce is important for the medical center in order to care for our veterans.
“It’s rewarding to see that during the past year, with all we had going on with the pandemic, that our employees provided such positive survey feedback,” said Dr. Berger. “Of course, we still have a lot of work to do, and we have already started working on the priority areas identified on this year’s survey.”
For more information about the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, visit the facility webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe), follow on Facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and Twitter (@chillicothevamc).
Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.