CHILLICOTHE — Effective yesterday, the Chillicothe VA Medical Center re-opened the gymnasium, building 247, to veterans.
The gym is to be open during the following times. The gym is to be sanitized every two hours per public health measures.
Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Prior to using the gym, veterans must have a consult for medical clearance from their primary care provider. Consults older than one year must also be renewed prior to use of the gym. Once the consult is received, recreation therapy staff will contact the veteran.
Although the gym will be open, the pool and shower facilities will remain closed until further notice due to COVID-related safety precautions. If public health or facility operational conditions change, the gym may be closed on short notice.
Gym occupancy will be limited to 10 veterans at a time and visits may be limited to one hour depending on utilization demand. Veterans must undergo screening for COVID-related symptoms and fever before entering the gym and must properly wear an appropriate face mask/covering (over both the nose and mouth) at all times.
Contact recreation therapy, at 740-773-1141, ext. 7813, for more information, or contact your primary care provider to request a consult to use the gym.
For more information about the Chillicothe VA, visit online (www.va.gov/chillicothe), follow on facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and twitter (@chillicothevamc).
Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.