CIRCLEVILLE — I have always been a big fan of family movie nights, especially when a certain holiday comes around the corner. This year, I thought I would ditch some of my regular duties and share with you all some of my favorite films you can watch together on Christmas Day.
This time of year always gets me excited to visit with family and friends while we sit down, chat and watch the latest and greatest in movie entertainment. I am a big fan of motion pictures that seemingly transcend time making even the older films worth watching today.
I am a big sucker for action and comedy movies, so making this list was a bit challenging as I had to revisit my childhood favorites just to remember how great they actually were. This list that I have curated contains Christmas movies that are family friendly and are good for the whole family to enjoy.
You cannot have a Christmas movie binge fest without including one of the, in my humble opinion, greatest Christmas movies ever made. Elf may not be on your list, but I promise its climax and conclusion will leave you wanting more of that holiday spirit.
Director Jon Favreau and writer David Berenbaum tell the story of Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell, who goes on an insanely humorous adventure in New York City just to reconnect with his long-lost father.
Now I will admit, Elf does hit home for me since I previously lived on 188th Street in New York City. Watching any films that take place there makes me want to explore the attraction not known by many who visit the metropolitan area.
However, it’s the story of Elf that makes this movie worth watching with the entire family. Buddy is introduced to the audience as a baby living in an orphanage who quietly stows himself away in Santa’s sack.
As an adult, Buddy, now raised by elves, is one of Santa’s helpers, but it’s obvious he’s not like the others. After learning out about his actual identity, Santa allows Buddy to travel to New York City in search of his father, Walter Hobbs, played by James Caan.
Another thing to watch out for in this film is the that the director himself is actually a character in the film. Do you think you can spot him?
Next on my list of feel-good Christmas movies is one that brings me back to my childhood days when my mother would read stories to me before I was tucked in. What used to be a book now has moving visuals as The Polar Express takes the audience on a wild ride to visit the jolly man himself.
In this film, award winning actor Tom Hanks takes the difficult task of playing the parts of the protagonist, the hero’s father, the conductor, the hobo, scrooge and Santa Claus himself. Also featured in the film are the voices of Leslie Zemeckis, Eddie Deezen, Nona Gaye and Peter Scolari.
In this Christmas tale, we are introduced to the story of a young lad who is quickly losing his belief in Santa. On Christmas eve, the boy boards a magical locomotive aptly named The Polar Express. What unfolds is an adventure that follows the doubting boy who discovers on his own the meaning and power that comes with believing in something magical.
The next Christmas day movie I adore so much is 2000’s classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring none-other than one of my childhood favorites, Jim Carrey. Its cast also features the talents of Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor and Bill Irwin.
This film also takes me back to the days my mother would read Dr. Seuss stories to me. It was impossible not to see this movie playing in our house and you bet your bottom dollar I will be watching it again this year.
Inside just a small snowflake is the microscopic jolly world of Whoville, where the Whos live, of course. The Whos love Christmas and even go as far as to shun those who do not fully participate in the holiday itself.
Just outside their beloved bubble lives the Grinch, a mean and nasty creature who hates Christmas and those who celebrate it. He plans to stop the holiday from coming to pass, but along the way, he interacts with Cindy Lou Who, played by Momsen, who attempts to change his tune.
This next one may be confused with a straight to home-video horror film, so be on the lookout for Michael Keaton staring in the 1998 holiday film, Jack Frost. The last thing I would want to do is scar the little ones this Christmas with this recommendation.
I’ll be honest, I was not going to put this film on my list, but holy cow did the story take me for a loop. I had to revisit this one due to the fact it has been sometime since I last saw Keaton in this role. But overall, parents and families won’t be disappointed.
Story and Screenplay Writer Mark Steven Johnson tells the story of singer Jack Frost, who is mostly on the road and cannot seem to find the time to spend with his family, even though they love each other very much.
Jack suddenly passes away in a car crash leaving his son, Charlie Frost, played by Joseph Cross, a very sad, young lad. However, through what could only be described as a Christmas miracle, Jack comes back but in the form of a snowman.
Now as a chillier version of himself, Jack and his son can now do all the things they’ve haven’t done when Jack was still human. But as we all know, winter doesn’t last forever.
In no particular order, I recommend these timeless classics for any family to enjoy this Christmas Day. Even though this year may be different, let us pour some hot chocolate, put on those awful holiday themed pajamas, maybe even pop some popcorn and relax together; even Santa knows we need it.
** *** **
Aleksei Pavloff is a reporter for The Logan Daily News.