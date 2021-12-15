CIRCLEVILLE — Whether you are a resident of the area, or a visitor looking for some Christmas cheer, it is all here in Pickaway County!
This list of events is growing everyday!
Coming up in Pickaway County:
Dec. 17
• Santa visits Magic Tunnel Car Wash, Circleville, 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 18
• Charmion Performing Arts Center presents “A Magical Christmas Show,” Westfall High Sschool, 1 and 4 p.m.
• Ugly Sweater Party at Ashbrook Distillery, Ashville.
• Christmas party at Gant’s Pizza and Pub, Circleville.
• Live music with Steven Riggs and Ugly Sweater Christmas Party at Manchester Hill Winery, 7 p.m.
Dec. 19
• Holiday Pops Spectacular Columbus Symphony — Ohio Christian University, 2 p.m.
• A Joyful Noise Christmas Program — Salem United Methodist, 4 p.m.
• Santa parade and tree lighting — Tarlton, 4 p.m. parade, 5 p.m. tree lighting.
Dec. 20
• Santa visits Logan Elm Village and Jefferson Addition, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 22
• Santa visits Anything Goes, 109 East Main Street, Circleville, 5–7 p.m.
• Deercreek Dam Days Community Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall.
Dec. 28
• All I Want for Christmas is Zumba Fitness Party, Believe in Fitness LLC, 6 p.m.