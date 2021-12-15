CIRCLEVILLE — Whether you are a resident of the area, or a visitor looking for some Christmas cheer, it is all here in Pickaway County!

This list of events is growing everyday!

Coming up in Pickaway County:

Dec. 17

• Santa visits Magic Tunnel Car Wash, Circleville, 4-6 p.m.

Dec. 18

• Charmion Performing Arts Center presents “A Magical Christmas Show,” Westfall High Sschool, 1 and 4 p.m.

• Ugly Sweater Party at Ashbrook Distillery, Ashville.

• Christmas party at Gant’s Pizza and Pub, Circleville.

• Live music with Steven Riggs and Ugly Sweater Christmas Party at Manchester Hill Winery, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19

• Holiday Pops Spectacular Columbus Symphony — Ohio Christian University, 2 p.m.

• A Joyful Noise Christmas Program — Salem United Methodist, 4 p.m.

• Santa parade and tree lighting — Tarlton, 4 p.m. parade, 5 p.m. tree lighting.

Dec. 20

• Santa visits Logan Elm Village and Jefferson Addition, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 22

• Santa visits Anything Goes, 109 East Main Street, Circleville, 5–7 p.m.

• Deercreek Dam Days Community Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall.

Dec. 28

• All I Want for Christmas is Zumba Fitness Party, Believe in Fitness LLC, 6 p.m.

