CIRCLEVILLE — This Sunday, celebrate the holiday season with family and friends at Christmas in Pumpkin Park.
Events:
• Visit Santa at the Santa House
• Cookies and cocoa
• Lights and decorations
• Live music and performances
• Christmas village
• Kids activities
• Santa barnyard
• Tree lighting ceremony
• Christmas cheer
• More…
The Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors. Email chamber@pickaway.com or call the chamber at 740-474-4923.
Interested providing music or setting up as a vendor? Email chamber@pickaway.com.
Time: 1 p.m., tree lighting at 6 p.m.
Location: Pumpkin Park, 121 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113
Cost: Free with a nonperishable food donation for Community Cupboards