Christmas in Pumpkin Park
Submitted Photo

CIRCLEVILLE — This Sunday, celebrate the holiday season with family and friends at Christmas in Pumpkin Park.

Events:

• Visit Santa at the Santa House

• Cookies and cocoa

• Lights and decorations

• Live music and performances

• Christmas village

• Kids activities

• Santa barnyard

• Tree lighting ceremony

• Christmas cheer

• More…

The Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors. Email chamber@pickaway.com or call the chamber at 740-474-4923.

Interested providing music or setting up as a vendor? Email chamber@pickaway.com.

Time: 1 p.m., tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Location: Pumpkin Park, 121 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113

Cost: Free with a nonperishable food donation for Community Cupboards

