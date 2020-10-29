The American Association of University Women held a Zoom meeting Oct. 27 conducted by Debby Stein. Pickaway Works Executive Director Christy Mills was the featured speaker. Pickaway Works is the college and career readiness program which serves students in grades K-12 in Pickaway County's four districts. Mills explained how the program, which began in 2006 as a traditional college access program, had expanded to focus on building partnerships with local employers to raise awareness about career pathways for Pickaway County students.
The program, she explained, presents a world of real knowledge and skills using six areas of emphasis. The first is Thinking Partnerships with the community. Works have included 48 bus tours taking 250 teachers through local businesses, job shadows and internships for students, career speakers visiting schools, boot camp training, mock interviews, local crews creating videos of businesses for classrooms, teachers encouraged to instruct using the problem solving method, and an emphasis on post graduate opportunities and higher education.
The group learned how the Ohio State University Extension sponsors two programs for students including, Real Money Real World which is presented to eighth graders and high school seniors. The second is Kids on Campus which is held at Ohio Christian University during the summer as an enrichment program sponsored by PPG.
The next AAUW Zoom meeting will be held Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Marlee Martin, Director of the Chamber of Commerce.