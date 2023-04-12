CHS Alumni Association awards scholarships

The Circleville High School Alumni Association is proud to recognize four outstanding Circleville High School students as scholarship recipients. They are, from the left, Ryan Roy, Brooklyn List, Claire Barthelmas and Erika Kluczynski.
CIRCLEVILLE — Since 2006, the Circleville High School Alumni Association has been recognizing outstanding Circleville High School seniors with scholarships.
The committee, chaired by Tom Strawser, considers academic excellence and leadership as prerequisites for this award. In addition, all applicants must have a parent or guardian who is a CHS graduate. Those chosen as this year’s recipients are:
Ryan Roy who plans to attend Ohio State University and study journalism. Ryan is the son of Jack and Susan (Peters) Roy. Susan is a 1989 graduate of CHS.
Brooklyn List will attend Ohio State University and will study radiologic sciences and therapy. Brooklyn is the daughter of Phillip List and Brenda Blair. Brenda is a 2001 graduate of CHS.
Claire Barthelmas will attend Kent State University and will study fashion merchandising. She is the daughter of Michael and Tiffin (Smallwood) Barthelmas. Clair’s mom graduated from CHS in 1996 as well as several grandparents.
Erika Kluczynski will attend Miami University and will study marketing. Erika is the daughter of Joe and Lori (Tolliver) Kluczynski. Lori is a 1992 graduate of CHS.
The awards were presented at the alumni’s Achievement Hall of Fame event held March 25.
