CHS Alumni Association awards scholarships

The Circleville High School Alumni Association is proud to recognize four outstanding Circleville High School students as scholarship recipients. They are, from the left, Ryan Roy, Brooklyn List, Claire Barthelmas and Erika Kluczynski.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — Since 2006, the Circleville High School Alumni Association has been recognizing outstanding Circleville High School seniors with scholarships.


