CIRCLEVILLE — Since 2006, the Circleville High School Alumni Association has been recognizing outstanding Circleville High School seniors with scholarships.
The committee, chaired by Tom Strawser, considers academic excellence and leadership as prerequisites for this award. In addition, all applicants must have a parent or guardian who is a CHS graduate. Those chosen as this year’s recipients are:
• Jason Bell, who will attend Ohio University and study physical therapy. He is the son of James and Heidi Bell. James graduated from CHS in 1993.
• Kenzie McConnell, who plans to study exercise science at Ashland University. She is the daughter of Luke and Stephanie Garrett McConnell. Luke graduated from Circleville in 1984 and Stephanie in 1992.
• Autumn Derosette, who will attend Ohio State University and study chemical engineering. She is the daughter of William Derosette and Dawn Verfaillie Fogle. Dawn is a 1995 graduate of CHS.