CIRCLEVILLE — “It is with great Tiger pride that we complete our pledge to the Circleville City School’s Building Fund," CHS Alumni President Andi Porter Humphries said.
Ten years ago, while the district was planning a new school campus, pledges were obtained from individuals and organizations for items not covered in the tax-funded project. Named the Future Champions Building Fund, donations to extra sports fields and larger spaces were enthusiastically embraced by the community.
The Alumni Room was proposed as a mid-sized meeting room for the board and other community concerns.
“Our $50,000 pledge toward this space was unanimous” Humphries recalls.
The yearly donations were made possible with membership dues, donations and proceeds from the Circleville Classic Race — alumni’s biggest fundraiser.
“This has been a 10-year journey for us” Humphries said, “And we were still able to fund scholarships for graduating seniors and other school concerns. Now, we will be entertaining ideas for this group’s next project.
Our focus continues to remain on the students and the community,” she said. “We are currently recruiting Circleville graduates to serve on the board and guide the association to a successful future.”
There is currently a membership drive underway. More information on leadership and membership can be found at www.CirclevilleAlumni.org.