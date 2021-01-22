CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City School Foundation is seeking applicants for the 2021-2022 “Make a Difference” scholarship.
The scholarship is open to all graduates of Circleville High School who are continuing their education in any area of learning, in a two or four-year degree or a certification in a skilled area.
This is a non-renewable scholarship that must be used during the year of application. Applications can be printed from the CCSF website, which is circlevillecityschoolfoundation.org.
Deadline for applications is March 4, 2021. This is the 10th year the foundation has offered this scholarship, which is valued at up to $2,000. Last year, six former CHS graduates received “Make a Difference” scholarships.
The Foundation Board thanks its donors for making this possible.