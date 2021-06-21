CIRCLEVILLE — A freshman year scholarship has been awarded to Kara Hinton, a 2021 Circleville High School graduate.
The W. Barry Adams Scholarship is presented annually to a CHS senior who has been accepted and plans on attending Ohio University in Athens. Hinton, daughter of Heath and Andrea Hinton, of Circleville, hopes to major in sports management.
An active student at CHS, Hinton, an honors graduate, was a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club. She also served on the school’s student council. She participated in school musicals and was a member of the women’s tennis team that this year made it to the state doubles tournament.
The W. Barry Adams Scholarship, is named for Barry Adams of Circleville, a 1966 graduate of CHS and an alumnus of Ohio University. The $1,000 scholarship was established by board members and friends when Adams left OU for another university position after serving a decade as the director of alumni relations and executive director of the Ohio University Alumni Association.
Since then, classmates, friends and family have continued financial support of the scholarship and it is endowed by the Ohio University Foundation.