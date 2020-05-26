CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville AMVETS Post 2256 offered educational scholarships to graduating students in Pickaway County.
We offered one $1,000 and one $500 scholarship to each high school in Pickaway County and one $1,000 and one $500 scholarship to Amanda-Clear Creek high school in Fairfield County for the school year ending in 2020.
This scholarship is based upon the applicant’s scholastic aptitude. Therefore, no applications were accepted by students who have less than a 2.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale or equivalent.
The recipients of AMVETS POST 2256 2020 College Scholarships are:
• Circleville High School: Sidney Gray $1,000 — Payton Perini $500
• Amanda-Clearcreek: Kiley Holbrook $1,000 — Autumn Blankenship $500
• New Hope Christian Academy: Halley Stone $1,000
• Logan Elm: Delaney Arledge $1,000 — Abigail Harden $500
•Teays Valley: Parker Hamilton $1,000 — Elise Pickett $500
• Westfall: Elizabeth Stonerock $1,000 — Darby Minor $500