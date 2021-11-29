CIRCLEVILLE — The local Circleville Boardgaming Group will be hosting its 50th monthly meeting on Dec. 4 at the Pickaway County Library on North Court Street.
Started in the middle of 2016 and taking a year and half break for COVID, the group has been playing board games and meeting again since July this year. The club is ending four years of meetings and has already scheduled its five full-year of monthly meetings the library for 2022.
The average attendance is about 12-14 games once a month over its four-year history. The games the attendees play are the new, modern board games. If you are new to the hobby of boardgaming, when you next go to Walmart or Target, take a walk through the board game section.
All the games you do not recognize the names of are the ones the club is usually playing. You can also jump on boardgamegeek.com and see a listing of nearly every game in the world and see the hottest and newest games going. There have been over 5,000 new games produced this year alone and the hobby has grown significantly during the pandemic.
The club plays strategy games and does not usually play player-elimination games so that everyone is involved from the beginning to the end of the game. The typical meeting does not include children and is made up adults. The group is also good at teaching newcomers to hobby boardgaming.
Go play some board games with the club at the library on Dec. 4. The doors to the gaming and library open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. There will be plenty of time to play board games and then time to get home and watch the Big Ten Football Championship Game.
The club is on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RoundtownGamers.