CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Chiropractic Center is welcoming new chiropractic physician to their long-time locally-owned practice. Dr. Henry J. Laux is a third-generation chiropractor and graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic in 2019.
“It has been great being back home and getting back involved with the community again.” Dr. Laux said. He added, “Chiropractic has so many benefits to offer, and I am looking forward to sharing that with my hometown.”
In celebration of Dr. Laux joining the practice, a donation drive was hosted to collect items for Haven House, our local domestic violence shelter for women and children. The office plans to host an open house at a later date for his official welcoming.
For further information and updates, check out Circleville Chiropractic Center’s page on Facebook, call Brittany at 740-477-3333 or at healthy_spines@yahoo.com.