CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City School Foundation is seeking applicants for the 2020-2021 Make a Difference scholarship.
The scholarship is open to all graduates of Circleville High School who are continuing education in any area of learning. This can be a two or four year degree or a certification in a skilled area. This is a nonrenewable scholarship that must be used during the year of application.
Applications can be printed from the CCSF website at circlevillecityschoolfoundation.org.
Deadline for applications is March 2, 2020. This is the 10th year of giving this scholarship which is valued at $2,000. Last year, five former CHS graduates received Make a Difference scholarships. We thank our donors for making this possible.