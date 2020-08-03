The Circleville Junior Women’s Club met at the Pickaway County Library for their last face-to-face meeting before the pandemic.
Vice President Kayla Johnson called the meeting to order. Warm buffalo chicken dip, nacho chips, chocolate chip cookies and drinks were provided. The speaker was introduced.
Renee Ramsey, a senior student at Pickaway-Ross Vocational School, spoke about the school, the programs available and a mural that she had designed for a wall in the welding classroom.
As a member of the National Art Society, she completes volunteer hours and as a welder she wanted to brighten the area where they study. The seven-inch wide, 15-inch high wall and locker space would be the canvas for two different types of welders in colorful and shiny paint blending the wall mural into the lockers.
Renee computed the cost for paint, brushes, tape and drop clothes and presented it with sketches. The club loved her enthusiasm and design and voted to buy the supplies needed to complete the project. Renee showed the members the art she painted on her welding jacket and her recent welding picture that was taken during class.
Lisa Hedrick reported that two students were chosen to represent our club at the state scholarship judging — Parker Hamilton was for the Ethel Swanbeck Allied Health Scholarship and Peyton Perini for the Annette Phelps Lincoln Scholarship.
Parker was awarded the state $2,400 scholarship. Amanda Kieser and Kayla Johnson will read the CJW applications and narrow them down for interviews. A date was tentatively set for interviews.
Stacia reported that bicycles are being collected and the club would sponsor a bicycle rodeo for the Foundations 4 Youth attendees. Gail Howard and Lisa will attend the PCCYL Patron Luncheon at OCU. The Convention in Dublin was discussed and rooms and reservations are needed. A pinwheel garden to bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month will be place at the corner of Washington Street and Watt Street.
During the meeting, members tagged and bagged 40 books for attendees’ children at the community baby shower. Five fleece blankets were completed and tagged for door prizes at the event. Scarlett Ebenhack will deliver.
Members were given packs of flowers to plant in honor of Earth Day and Plant a Flower Day. Check out the club’s website and Facebook page for more club information.