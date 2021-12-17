CIRCLEVILLE — The GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club’s Pumpkin Show booth has helped provide scholarship money for over 60 years at the state and local level. The selling of various products, but especially the pumpkin pie and pumpkin cupcakes, helps the club support the community on many levels.
Graduating seniors are encouraged to apply for one of the four $1,000 awards for GFWC/Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs State Scholarship Program:
The Annette Phelps Lincoln Scholarship is available to majors in teaching or library professions; the Ethel Swanbeck Allied Health Scholarship is available to those studying to be a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, veterinarian, x-ray technician, or laboratory technician;
Elaine Weinman Memorial Scholarship is available for course study in communication of radio, television, drama, speech or journalism; and an art scholarship for attending an art school.
These four applications are available from the school guidance offices, at jrval@frontier.com, or the club’s website: https://circlevillejuniorwomen.weebly.com. Applications must be post marked by Feb. 4, 2022.
The Martha Poling Scholarship application is now available through the guidance offices at the high schools, at jrval@frontier.com and on the Circleville Junior Women’s website: https://circlevillejuniorwomen.weebly.com.
The $1,000 scholarship is in recognition of the founding member of the club who made significant contributions to the Circleville community during her GFWC volunteer work.
Applications for graduating seniors must be postmarked by Feb. 22, 2022. Selection will be based on a financial need, volunteer work, academic merits, extra-curricular and community volunteer activities.
The Circleville Junior Women’s Club was established in 1948 and still supports the community in various ways — arts, education, conservation, health, safety, veterans, and especially children are a few of their interests.
Are you looking to getting back into making new friends, learning and having fun? Join us at a meeting or check the website for membership information.