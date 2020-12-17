COLUMBUS—State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) announced the State Controlling Board approved more than $500,000 in funding for multiple projects in the Hocking, Muskingum, and Pickaway counties.
“This is some great news coming out of Columbus today for these counties,” said Schaffer. “These critical funds will support jobs, infrastructure and education in our district.”
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will receive over $106,000 in funds for improvements to its cold storage building and water/waste water system located at the Hocking State Forest in Rockbridge. The Ohio Department of Youth Services will receive $161,500 in funds to support fire suppression system renovations at the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility in Pickaway County.
Zane State College located in Zanesville will receive $238,500 in funds supporting healthcare education and workforce training, including respiratory therapy training.
“These funds will be used by Zane State to help train respiratory therapists and other healthcare professionals who are needed now more than ever due to the current pandemic,” said Schaffer.
These projects were initially approved as a part of House Bill 481 that was signed into law in June 2020. To learn more about these projects, click here.