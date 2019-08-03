July 27
10:34 a.m. A caller told police there were several homeless people trying to open the doors of Circleville Orthodontics and they are trying to steal the electric from the building. The next day, police responded to the same location on a 9:45 a.m. report that several people were sleeping beside the building and on the steps.
July 28
8:17 a.m. A caller at Remle Road told police that a male [name redacted] is on drugs and has stolen items from him and his mother who lives on Stilh Avenue. A theft report was taken.
1:24 p.m. A woman using foul and obscene language was asked to move along from the bench where she was sitting outside an East Main Street building where Roundtown Players were to perform.
July 29
12:07 a.m. A woman called police from the vicinity of Pearl and South Scioto streets telling them that she was being chased by a man [name redacted] driving a silver Dodge Durango and for whom she has an order of protection in effect. She also said that he had thrown something at her vehicle.
2:53 a.m. A caller said she was walking northbound on South Washington Street with Robby Hill following her and yelling and screaming at her. Caller stated that when she advised him that she was calling the police he took off on a bicycle heading to Lincoln Heights. Police made an arrest on Robby Hill Sr., 46. He was taken to the Pickaway County Jail on an assault charge.
5:45 a.m. A South Pickaway Street resident reported that someone was trying to get into his wife’s vehicle and came through the gate and onto his porch about 15 minutes earlier.
8:02 a.m. Employees at the Speedway in the 200 block of Lancaster Pike reported that a brown and white pit bull that has been hanging around the gas station all morning. Nine days earlier, the dog warden responded to the same general area to retrieve a loose pit bull with a black spot around one of its eyes.
9:55 a.m. A caller reported that he used his credit card at an establishment [name redacted] on July 25. He said the clerk failed to give him the card back which he didn’t notice until the next day. By that time, the card had been used three times in Circleville.
12:01 p.m. Police received a report that somebody was trying to get into an older model Ford Explorer parked in a lot in the 1100 block of North Court St. A caller said the vehicle belongs to a homeless man who is in jail. Police did not find anyone trying to get into the vehicle, and they did secure it.
1:35 p.m. Someone reported that the High Street Cemetery looked like people went in and rummaged through it. A report was taken.
3:24 p.m. A caller from the UDF in the 500 block of East Main Street declined to press charges after reporting to police that a male customer became abrasive and threatened bodily harm. That customer left the store but said he would be back.
10:58 p.m. A couple were arrested, and each charged with domestic violence, following an incident at a Pecan Place address. Lisa Liston called the police claiming that her husband smashed her face into the carpet and allegedly accosted her after she found out about his indiscretions, according to the incident report.
July 31
12:50 a.m. An East Mound St. woman called police about subjects who continually throw objects at her home’s windows on a nightly basis. Police were unable to find anyone; the residents requested an extra patrol in the area.
2:06 a.m. A North Court Street male contacted police about his vehicle being broken into a few days earlier. No report was taken and the man was advised to make contact when he wasn’t under the influence.
11:45 a.m. When a male [name redacted] wanted to get his car back, he went to the Circleville Police Department on East Franklin Street requesting their help. Also in the lobby was a county deputy serving the male with a temporary restraining order against him. He was told that the vehicle was not in his name and that a female [name redacted] was not going to give it to him.
3:18 p.m. A man was arrested after an altercation with a female [name redacted]. William Stonerock, 29, was taken to the Pickaway County Jail on charges of domestic violence, a probation violation and criminal trespass. According to the incident report, the female appeared in the lobby of Adena Health Systems on Morris Road saying she was assaulted by her husband. About eight minutes later, the female called from the Pickaway County Library and spoke of the altercation with her husband.
4:46 p.m. On Watt Street, a woman requested an officer because of “the neighbor calling her names while in a drunken stupor” as she pulled weeds. No report was taken and each neighbor was advised to stay away from the other.
10:10 p.m. A female went to the police department to report that her grandfather has been harassing her over her cellphone. She told police she has blocked his number, but alleges he is telling others that his granddaughter is a drug user. That, she says, is leading to other people calling her asking her to buy drugs. No report was taken and the female just wanted the incident documented in case the grandfather continues harassing her.