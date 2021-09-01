CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) awarded $6.1 million through low-interest loans to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements for Ohioans.
For the month of August, the authority funded seven projects that will provide improvements and replace aging infrastructure. The seven awarded projects received an interest rate ranging from 1.28 percent to 1.71 percent.
For August 2021, the following Ohio community is receiving funding from OWDA’s Fresh Water Loan Program:
• The City of Circleville in Pickaway County is receiving $2,855,148.22 at 1.50 percent for 20 years for the replacement of 5,900 aging water meters and associated infrastructure throughout the City of Circleville.
The State of Ohio created the OWDA to provide funding for construction of public water and wastewater infrastructure in Ohio. Since its creation in 1968, OWDA has pursued borrowing that assure the OWDA the lowest cost of funds in order to maintain low-borrowing rates for the local governments of Ohio.
These low-borrowing rates allow local governments to construct necessary water and sewer improvements while minimizing the impact to user charges.
More information about OWDA’s financing programs is available at www.owda.org.