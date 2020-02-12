CIRCLEVILLE — The Feb. 6 Circleville Rotary Club welcomed Doug McLaughlin, of M&O Spirits, as the guest.
McLaughlin explained what all the hoops you go through are, first with the Federal government, then State, when it comes to making, producing and selling whiskey.
He also told what all is entailed in making the bourbon or whisky.
He explained the process of how whiskey is sold to the State and how the State sells it to the public.
McLaughlin reported that about 300 bottled are made per barrel of whisky.
“At M&O Spirits, we make award-winning bourbon and whisky right here in Pickaway County,” McLaughlin said. “Our distillery is in Downtown Ashville at 65 West Main Street, right next to the railroad tracks.”