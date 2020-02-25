CIRCLEVILLE — The Feb. 13 Circleville Rotary Club meeting invited Josie Wiliams and Shelby Loudermilk as the student guest.
Steve Stover was the guest speaker and told his story of running a restaurant for 35 years. The restaurant was in Columbus.
Cameron Mitchell was at the top of all restaurants in the city and 100 new restaurants and bars were in Columbus last year.
Stover said, in his opinion, the best food in Columbus was at Lupo in Upper Arlington.
Columbus has many rooftop bars and restaurants; it may be the most in the nation.