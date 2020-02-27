CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Rotary Club held their Feb. 20 meeting with Hope Miller, Luke Baldwin and Marissa Shultz as the student guests.
The meeting invited Dorrin Flick, EMA Manager, to be the guest speaker.
Flick spoke about the Emergency Management System and told about the storm that took place last year.
There were only three injuries reported and around 60 buildings and homes damaged. Flick was able to get some federal money to help pay for some help.
Flick is in charged of railroads coming into Pickaway County with what they are transporting.