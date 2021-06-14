CHARLESTON, S.C. — Janie Jacobs of Circleville, was recently awarded the Outstanding Student in French Award from the College of Charleston.
Jacobs graduated in May 2021 with a degree in French and francophone studies from the College of Charleston.
