MARIETTA — Caleb Bradley, of Circleville, was recently a crew member for Marietta College’s performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
All five performances were in front of a packed audience in the Friederich Theater.
Bradley, who is majoring in music education, played the saxophone in the production. Bradley is a graduate of Circleville High School.
Instructor Melissa Grande was the director.
