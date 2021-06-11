CIRCLEVILLE — Jazmyn Carrillo was selected to represent Pickaway County at the Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp at 4-H Camp Ohio, June 1-5.
Nationwide, Farm Credit Mid-America and the Dorothy Long Miller 4-H Leadership Camp Fund sponsors the program and provides substantial camp scholarships to 4-H members nominated from each of Ohio's 88 counties.
The camp is designed to build leadership skills among participants by encouraging them to try new things without fear of failure; providing opportunities to allow them to experience personal growth; and offering the chance to lean new ideas and methods to help strengthen local 4-H programs.
The Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp has been delivered every summer since 1946 and is recognized as one of the best of its kind in the nation. The experience looked difference in 2021 due to COVID modifications, but campers are still able to develop their leadership skills.
The participants were chosen for the camp based on their demonstrated leadership potential.
Carrillo is the daughter of Wilfredo and Robyn Carrillo, of Circleville. She is a member of the Jackson Livestock 4-H Club, advised my Marcia Ruff. Her projects include beef breeding, meat goat production, leadership 2, freezing and canning, photography and laundry.