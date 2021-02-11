WILMINGTON, Del. — DuPont Interconnect Solutions, a unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, announced its $220 million expansion project at the Circleville site is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.
The investment will expand production of Kapton® polyimide film and Pyralux® flexible circuit materials and will ensure a committed supply is available to meet the growing global demand in the automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, high-performing industrial and defense market segments.
“This plant expansion will enable us to better support our global and local customers and their need for our advanced high-reliability materials,” said Avi Avula, vice-president and general manager, DuPont Interconnect Solutions.
“I’m proud of our team’s work to provide our customers and strategic partners with an increased, reliable supply of the company’s flagship materials that drive innovation in consumer electronics and industrial applications.”
The new manufacturing line will use DuPont proprietary processing capabilities to produce advanced Kapton® polyimide films, which have helped to set industry standards for more than 50 years with high performance, reliability and durability.
Kapton® polyimide films offer a unique combination of electrical, thermal, chemical and mechanical properties that withstand extreme temperature, vibration and other demanding environments.
This polyimide film is also at the heart of the DuPont Pyralux® line of flexible copper-clad laminates that are available in a wide variety of copper types, thicknesses and construction options, all with excellent thermal, chemical, electrical and mechanical properties.
Pyralux® laminates are ideal for use in rigid flex and multilayer flex applications which require advanced performance, such as low dissipation loss for high speed, high frequency, robust thermal resistance and high reliability.
Once mechanical construction of the production line is completed, DuPont will begin qualifying products for customer adoptions.