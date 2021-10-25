COLUMBUS — Jeffrey Robb, of Circleville, has been selected to participate in the 2022 Ohio Legislative Service Commission (LSC) Legislative Fellowship Program.
Founded in 1963, this nationally recognized and highly competitive program takes place at the Statehouse and the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts in Columbus, and provides participants the opportunity to gain first-hand experience in state government.
In addition to working with members of the Ohio General Assembly, fellows take part in monthly educational seminars that examine different aspects of public policy. The program has a rich tradition of launching careers in public service.
Among the ranks of former fellows are current State Representative DontaviusJarrells (D–Columbus), current State Representative Bride Rose Sweeney (D–Cleveland), current State Representative Rick Carfagna (R–Genoa Township), former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria, and former Governor John Kasich (R–Westerville).
Robb, a graduate of Hiram College, is one of 23 fellows who were selected for the 2022 program. LSC fellowships are professional, paid, full-time positions. Robb will begin the 13-month program in December.”
He was a graduate of Logan Elm, class of 2018, and was the Salutatorian. Robb was also elected president of Hiram College Student Body and has worked with the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus and on Betsy Rader's state senate campaign.