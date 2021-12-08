CIRCLEVILLE — Randall Wolfe, native of Circleville, is to present a public 45-minute Christmas piano recital at Community United Methodist Church, Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m.
The program will include favorite carols as set for piano by composers such as Liszt, Bartok, Reger, Grainger, Tschaikovsky, and Ohio composer John Ness Beck. Featured will be Charlie Brown Christmas jazz tunes, ragtime and audience singalongs, with additional music by Circleville artists, including violinist Esther Fouts, flutist Drexel Poling and organist Larry Holcomb. Holiday refreshments will be served afterwards.
Dr. Wolfe teaches piano, music theory and Music of Christmas at the University of Dayton. He is the conductor of the West Chester Chorale, a service pianist for the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and a choral adjudicator for Music in the Parks at Kings Island.
Winner of three national piano competitions, he has performed as a soloist and accompanist throughout the United States and abroad, including concerts in New York’s Carnegie Hall and Washington, D.C.’s Constitution Hall.
He served as music director and pianist for the Cincinnati Boychoir for 22 years, giving over 1,000 performances in 23 states and four foreign countries, including concerts in Circleville. The mayor proclaimed "Randall Wolfe Day in Cincinnati" in honor of 20 years of service to the boychoir.
Dr. Wolfe’s new book, "Music of Christmas: Around the World, through the Centuries, and in American Popular Music," is available online through Barnes and Noble Press.