CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Schools students Jackson Hatfield (8th grade), Madison Blakeman (7th grade) and Cicely Esterline (6th grade) have been named essay winners on behalf of the Pickaway Plains Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.). Student submissions were overseen by teachers Karen Valentine (6th), Brooke Paxton (7th) and Allison Davis (8th).
Students received a medal, certificate and a gift card for their prize winnings.
This year’s national American History Essay Contest was open to all students in grades 5-8. Students in grades 6-8 were required to submit an essay 600-1,000 words in length.
This year’s topic put the spotlight on the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre.
These Tigers used their power of the pen to craft compelling stories, arguments and highlight the importance of the American Revolution.
These students were recognized on Feb. 25 in a small ceremony at Circleville Middle School where they participated in a small pinning ceremony from the D.A.R. representatives in front of school officials.