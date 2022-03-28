COLUMBUS — Cindy Farson, executive director of Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA), is to retire on March 31, 2022.
During her 28-year career as director, Farson developed aging services and advocated at the local, state and federal government levels for aging programs and policies benefiting older adults and people with disabilities. The agency has grown from 100 employees to 400 during her tenure.
Farson directed or partnered in numerous innovative aging projects, including Ohio’s Option for Elders Demonstration, Ohio’s Medicaid Consumer Directed Care pilot called "Choices," the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Community-based Care Transitions Project, Ohio’s MyCare demonstration, and Franklin County’s Senior Services Levy.
Farson was twice the president of the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging (o4a). She was elected to the board of the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a), eventually becoming board president of n4a, a position that allowed her to testify in Congress and participate on Administration on Aging Committees and Healthcare Accreditation Committees.
Farson has served organizations such as the Attorney Generals Elder Abuse Commission, Employment for Seniors past president, the United Way Health Vision Council, and Ohio University’s Public Broadcasting Advisory Council.
Farson is the past recipient of the Muriel Bertsch Award from the Ohio Association of Senior Centers, the Friend of Adult Day Services Award, the Charles Jenkins Legacy Award from Employment for Seniors, the Advocate of the Year Award from o4a, the Award for Caring from National Church Residences Senior Health Centers, and is the 2022 Ohio Association of Gerontology and Education Practitioner of the Year.
Before coming to COAAA in 1993, Farson was the director at Buckeye Hills Area Agency on Aging in Marietta, Ohio for 15 years. There, she developed rural aging programs and advocated for older adult needs in the Appalachian region.
About COAAA
COAAA plans, funds, and delivers services that help older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their homes. With the assistance of area providers, COAAA arranges and coordinates services to help individuals with daily living, such as homemaking, transportation, home-delivered meals, and personal care.
COAAA offers education and resources to caregivers, professionals, and the public. COAAA also advocates for programs and policies that benefit older adults and individuals with disabilities.
COAAA manages services for approximately 12,500 people and funds services for another 25,000 individuals in eight counties: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union.